NFL cracks down on Ravens with major fine tied to Lamar Jackson injury report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL hit the Baltimore Ravens with a hefty fine for improperly listing quarterback Lamar Jackson’s practice participation last Friday.

The NFL fined the Ravens $100,000 for violating the league’s injury report policy, according to ESPN.

The NFL believes the error came from negligence, not the Ravens trying to gain a competitive advantage. Had the NFL found the violation to be intentional, the potential discipline could have resulted in a loss of draft picks, according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It is critical that the Baltimore Ravens always operate with integrity and in full accordance with NFL guidelines," the team said in a statement.

"We clearly made an error regarding player injury reporting and cooperated transparently with the league’s investigation. We accept the decision by the NFL that we violated the policy and have taken steps to ensure that we will be compliant moving forward. We will not appeal the ruling and are focused on our upcoming game against the Vikings."

Jackson was labeled a limited participant on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday last week and then was named a full participant on Friday despite running the scout team.

RAVENS’ LAMAR JACKSON LIGHTS UP DOLPHINS WITH 4 TDS IN DOMINANT RETURN FROM INJURY

The two-time MVP was then downgraded to limited and eventually ruled out for the team’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley started in Jackson’s place and led the team to a 30-16 win over the Bears. Jackson returned to the field in the team’s 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With two wins in five days, the Ravens have improved to 3-5 after a dreadful start to the season and are right in the middle of contention in the AFC North.

The Ravens' next game is against the Vikings (3-4) on Nov. 9.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.