Baltimore Ravens

NFL cracks down on Ravens with major fine tied to Lamar Jackson injury report

The Ravens were reportedly fined $100,000

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The NFL hit the Baltimore Ravens with a hefty fine for improperly listing quarterback Lamar Jackson’s practice participation last Friday. 

The NFL fined the Ravens $100,000 for violating the league’s injury report policy, according to ESPN.

The NFL believes the error came from negligence, not the Ravens trying to gain a competitive advantage. Had the NFL found the violation to be intentional, the potential discipline could have resulted in a loss of draft picks, according to the report. 

Lamar Jackson looks to pass

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass during warm-up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 30, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

"It is critical that the Baltimore Ravens always operate with integrity and in full accordance with NFL guidelines," the team said in a statement.

"We clearly made an error regarding player injury reporting and cooperated transparently with the league’s investigation. We accept the decision by the NFL that we violated the policy and have taken steps to ensure that we will be compliant moving forward. We will not appeal the ruling and are focused on our upcoming game against the Vikings."

Jackson was labeled a limited participant on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday last week and then was named a full participant on Friday despite running the scout team. 

Ravens helmets on field

Baltimore Ravens helmets await use during training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on July 23, 2025. (Mitch Stringer/Imagn Images)

The two-time MVP was then downgraded to limited and eventually ruled out for the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. 

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley started in Jackson’s place and led the team to a 30-16 win over the Bears. Jackson returned to the field in the team’s 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. 

Lamar Jackson stands on sideline

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Baltimore, Maryland, on Oct. 26, 2025. (Nick Wass/AP Photo)

With two wins in five days, the Ravens have improved to 3-5 after a dreadful start to the season and are right in the middle of contention in the AFC North. 

The Ravens' next game is against the Vikings (3-4) on Nov. 9.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

