Cleveland Browns
Published

NFL community mourns the death of Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown

Brown played nine seasons in the NFL

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
NFL legend Jim Brown dies at 87 Video

NFL legend Jim Brown dies at 87

Sportscaster Jim Gray discusses the life and legacy of one of the greatest football players ever on 'The Story.'

The NFL community mourned the loss of legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown Friday afternoon after his family shared the news of his death. He was 87. 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement calling Brown "one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field" and also highlighted his work as a "cultural figure who helped promote change.

Jim Brown

Running back Jim Brown of the Cleveland Browns stands on the field during a game. Brown played for the Browns from 1957-1965.  (Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

"During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the Civil Rights Movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport. 

NFL LEGEND JIM BROWN DEAD AT 87

"He inspired fellow athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived." 

Brown’s wife, Monique, issued a statement confirming that the Pro Football Hall of Famer died Thursday night at their home in Los Angeles

Jim Brown runs for a first down

Cleveland Browns fullback Jim Brown (32) scampers on a 13-yard gain in the first period of an NFL clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown scored four touchdowns and cracked his own rushing mark for a single game by gaining 242 yards on the ground. His old mark was 237.  (Getty Images)

A New York native, Brown played his entire career in Cleveland, where he won three league MVPs and was selected to the Pro Bowl in every season he played. He was a five-time NFL rushing leader and led the Browns to their last NFL championship in 1964. 

The NFL community took to social media to share condolences and memories of Brown, including Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas

Brown retired in his prime to pursue a career in acting and activism. He appeared in more than 30 films, including "Any Given Sunday" and "The Dirty Dozen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.