NFL community mourns the death of Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the loss of legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown Friday afternoon after his family shared the news of his death. He was 87.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement calling Brown "one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field" and also highlighted his work as a "cultural figure who helped promote change.

"During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the Civil Rights Movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport.

"He inspired fellow athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived."

Brown’s wife, Monique, issued a statement confirming that the Pro Football Hall of Famer died Thursday night at their home in Los Angeles.

A New York native, Brown played his entire career in Cleveland, where he won three league MVPs and was selected to the Pro Bowl in every season he played. He was a five-time NFL rushing leader and led the Browns to their last NFL championship in 1964.

The NFL community took to social media to share condolences and memories of Brown, including Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas.

Brown retired in his prime to pursue a career in acting and activism. He appeared in more than 30 films, including "Any Given Sunday" and "The Dirty Dozen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



