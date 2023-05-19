NFL legend Jim Brown dead at 87

Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown has died at the age of 87.

Brown is one of the greatest running backs of all time, having won three MVPs (including in his rookie season in 1957) and being named to nine All-Pro teams, eight of which he was a First-teamer.

Brown led the NFL in rushing yards eight times and rushing touchdowns on five occasions - he won the NFL Championship in 1964.

His 106 rushing touchdowns are the sixth-most all-time, and his 12,312 rushing yards rank the 11th most in NFL history.

He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates…