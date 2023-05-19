Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns
Published

NFL legend Jim Brown dead at 87

Brown was a three-time MVP

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown has died at the age of 87.

Brown is one of the greatest running backs of all time, having won three MVPs (including in his rookie season in 1957) and being named to nine All-Pro teams, eight of which he was a First-teamer.

Brown led the NFL in rushing yards eight times and rushing touchdowns on five occasions - he won the NFL Championship in 1964.

Jim Brown running

Jim Brown #32 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball in a late circa 1950's NFL football game. Brown played for the Browns from 1957-1965.  (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

His 106 rushing touchdowns are the sixth-most all-time, and his 12,312 rushing yards rank the 11th most in NFL history.

Jim Brown

(Original Caption) Jim Brown (32) has just taken hand off from Quarterback Frank Ryan (13) in game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Getty Images)

He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates…