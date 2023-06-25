Expand / Collapse search
NFL broadcaster Charissa Thompson reveals her home was burglarized: 'Holy s--- I’ve just been robbed'

Thompson was not at the home when she was robbed

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NFL broadcaster Charissa Thompson recalled a harrowing experience she suffered when her home was the target of a recent burglary.

Thompson, who works for FOX and Amazon Prime, revealed in the latest episode of her podcast "Calm Down" with Erin Andrews that she watched as burglars broke into her home. She was not at her house at the time but received an alert on her phone.

Charissa Thompson in Missouri

Sportscaster Charissa Thompson during the Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game prior to a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 2, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

"I was at the ranch. I got a text message in the morning that said my front door in L.A. had been, you know. … The alarm had went off at 12:15 at night. And I was like, that’s weird. So, I checked my cameras and sure enough, two guys running out my front door, bags in their hands," she said. 

"And I immediately started bawling and this feeling in my stomach of like, holy s--- I’ve just been robbed. And now it’s the panic of like, trying to check the other cameras, the angles, and to expedite the specifics."

Charissa Thompson in Nashville

Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson speaks prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Thompson said she believes three guys jumped over her back fence, which she estimated to be about 15 feet and added to the house for an extra layer of security. She said the guys broke a window, setting off the alarms.

"These were professionals. They knew exactly how much time they had. They were only in there for four minutes," she said. "They can take all that stuff. But the thing that they took to me that was the most valuable is my sense of security. And that’s not something I can go claim on an insurance form."

Charissa Thompson in Green Bay

Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson speaks during the Mercedes-Benz Halftime Show between the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau on Nov. 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Thompson said she already had an issue with security, noting that she had been stalked at her old house, and she has been hacked in the past.

