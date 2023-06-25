Expand / Collapse search
PETA slams NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus over shark video, calls him 'wannabe macho man'

Rosenhaus was with Tyreek Hill on a boat last week

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) took issue with NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus after the longtime player rep posted a video of himself wrestling with a shark.

Rosenhaus was with Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and when someone hooked a dusky shark, Rosenhaus jumped into the water with a snorkel mask and started to grab its tail.

Drew Rosenhaus in Tampa

Agent Drew Rosenhaus looks on during a preseason game between the Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 13, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While Rosenhaus’ decision drew mixed reviews on social media, PETA was unhappy.

"Spending so much time around top athletes must have Drew Rosenhaus feeling like he has something to prove," PETA said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

Drew Rosenhaus and Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins talks to Drew Rosenhaus before the Minnesota Vikings game at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

"Aquatic animals already suffer at the hands of anglers who impale them, yank them out of the water, and gut them or leave them to suffocate, so they don’t need some wannabe macho man yanking on their tails for a few Twitter ‘likes.’"

Rosenhaus didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Late last week, PETA also called on FIFA to part ways with Budweiser as its official beer sponsor for the upcoming Women’s World Cup and the 2026 Men’s World Cup over the alleged treatment of the Budweiser Clydesdales.

PETA logo in Georgia

The PETA logo on Feb. 5, 2022, in Stonecrest, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The group sent a letter to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The president has yet to respond to the letter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.