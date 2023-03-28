Expand / Collapse search
NFL to allow players to wear No. 0 among uniform rule changes, Calvin Ridley jumps at opportunity

The NFL also changes the regulations for punters and kickers

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
NFL owners have approved a proposal that will allow certain players to wear No. 0.

Shortly after the announcement, Calvin Ridley couldn't contain his excitement.

The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver tweeted that he will don the number in his debut season in Florida.

The NFL logo on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 25, 2022.

The NFL logo on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 25, 2022. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"Excited to be the first Jaguars player to wear zero," he tweeted.

Ridley previously wore No. 18 while with the Atlanta Falcons.

The NCAA allowed college football players to wear the number beginning in 2020.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley during the Dolphins game on Oct. 24, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley during the Dolphins game on Oct. 24, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Linemen will be outlawed from wearing the number – they are still only permitted numbers 50-79 as well as 90-99.

The recent proposal also gave some leeway for punters and kickers, who are now permitted to wear numbers 0-49 and 90-99, going back to their college days.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a question during a news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a question during a news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The NFL gave some leeway to players before the 2021 season, expanding the rules and regulations for players' uniform numbers, which many took advantage of.