NFL to allow players to wear No. 0 among uniform rule changes, Calvin Ridley jumps at opportunity

NFL owners have approved a proposal that will allow certain players to wear No. 0.

Shortly after the announcement, Calvin Ridley couldn't contain his excitement.

The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver tweeted that he will don the number in his debut season in Florida.

"Excited to be the first Jaguars player to wear zero," he tweeted.

Ridley previously wore No. 18 while with the Atlanta Falcons.

The NCAA allowed college football players to wear the number beginning in 2020.

Linemen will be outlawed from wearing the number – they are still only permitted numbers 50-79 as well as 90-99.

The recent proposal also gave some leeway for punters and kickers, who are now permitted to wear numbers 0-49 and 90-99, going back to their college days.

The NFL gave some leeway to players before the 2021 season, expanding the rules and regulations for players' uniform numbers, which many took advantage of.