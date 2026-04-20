Newest Steelers receiver Michael Pittman Jr talks possible Aaron Rodgers return: 'I'm hoping he's close'

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The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ 2026 NFL season decision — will he play, or is retirement finally calling for the four-time MVP?

The Steelers and head coach Mike McCarthy, his old leader from their time with the Green Bay Packers, continue to wait patiently, and so is one of the newest in the building: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

"I’m hoping he’s close," Pittman told Fox News Digital during a recent interview ahead of his time at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh with Toyota.

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Pittman arrived in Pittsburgh earlier this offseason after the Indianapolis Colts reached a trade with the Steelers to send the seven-year receiver east. As he continues to get acclimated, Pittman is already hearing the question: Is Rodgers coming back?

"I don’t know anything — people think that we know something. Why would Aaron tell me anything?" he said, laughing.

Pittman said he isn’t "worried about it too much" from a personal perspective, given his time in Indianapolis was riddled with quarterback turnover. Throughout his tenure with the Colts, Pittman played for 10 different starting quarterbacks, including Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco, and Daniel Jones this past season.

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It even got so bad in 2025 following Jones’ injury that he was reunited with Rivers, who was signed in hopes he could help salvage the season.

But while some of those guys are likely heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, there’s no doubting Rodgers’ Canton hopes and what he brings to a team even if he is turning 43 in December.

"Obviously, Aaron is a great player — look at everything he’s done," Pittman added. "We would love to have him back. At the end of the day, he has to decide that for himself."

Rodgers may not be at the Steelers’ start to voluntary offseason program, but he is working out to stay in shape in preparation for the new season if he decides to return. But there has been radio silence between both sides, according to NFL Network, and there is no expectation to hear from him before the first round of the draft begins on Thursday night.

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While Pittman, the Steelers and the rest of the NFL wait to hear from Rodgers, Will Howard, the team’s sixth-round pick in last year’s draft, is the expected starting quarterback for McCarthy’s squad heading into the voluntary workouts.

In the meantime, Pittman will continue to enjoy the sports-crazed city he now calls home.

"Being in Pittsburgh, just the vibe of driving around, everybody is wearing something sports. It’s either the Steelers, the Pirates or the Penguins," Pittman explained. "Somebody’s wearing some black and gold, which I think is awesome. They love their football there. I mean, Indy loves football, too. I’m not taking anything away from Indy fans, but it’s just the Pittsburgh — everybody knows Pittsburgh for being Pittsburgh. The Steelers, the fans. The town is set on these rivers. The stadium is right there, the scenery. It is something crazy, and I’m excited to be there and be able to play for them."

IMPACTING LOCAL FLAG FOOTBALL WITH TOYOTA

Pittman is always looking to impact his community, especially being in a new city. Following his role as a coach during Toyota’s Glow Up Classic during Super Bowl week in San Francisco, Pittman is back with the automotive manufacturer for a special NFL Draft flag football training camp featuring Pittsburgh high school girls flag players on the eve of draft night.

Pittman, alongside some NFL Draft prospects and members of the U.S. Women’s National Flag Football team, will be putting on his coach’s hat to help coordinate drills, while giving instruction and mentorship to those girls participating.

And even better, select participants will be chosen to walk the NFL Draft Red Carpet, as they get to experience and witness some of the best young players in football fulfill their dream, like Pittman, of hearing their names called in the NFL Draft.

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With new national data from Campus Multimedia and YouGov finding that 70% of teens (12-17) want brands supporting their school community, this is just another example of how Toyota is making an impact in communities all over the country. As an official partner of NFL FLAG league play, which has helped grow the game by reaching over 300,000 youth players nationwide with over $3 million in support, Toyota is also buying all NFL FLAG fall registration kit fees for current players in the Pittsburgh Flag Football League (PFFL) coed youth and high school girls leagues.

"Our main message to these girls is to capture their spotlight, and I just know this is all for them," Pittman said. "We’re just there to pump them up and anyway we can champion them and just lift them up and let them know we’re here to support girls flag and we want to make it a renowned sport."

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