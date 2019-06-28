New York Rangers suffer apparent miscue while trying to court top free agent

The New York Rangers hoped to be a big-time player in free agency this summer but an apparent pitch to one of the top players on the market appeared to have gone awry.

The Rangers hosted Artemi Panarin on Thursday in hopes to win him over and have him become the next star in the Big Apple. However, the photo the organization used on the video board at Madison Square Garden had a mistake in it.

Panarin shoots right-handed but the photo showed Panarin shooting with his left hand.

It’s unclear what the reaction was but fans ridiculed the Rangers on Twitter over the miscue.

Panarin, a Russian winger who played two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, has been linked to the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders aside from the Rangers.

Panarin scored 28 goals in 79 games for the Blue Jackets last season.