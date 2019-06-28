Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL
Published

New York Rangers suffer apparent miscue while trying to court top free agent

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The New York Rangers hoped to be a big-time player in free agency this summer but an apparent pitch to one of the top players on the market appeared to have gone awry.

The Rangers hosted Artemi Panarin on Thursday in hopes to win him over and have him become the next star in the Big Apple. However, the photo the organization used on the video board at Madison Square Garden had a mistake in it.

PERRY, PAVELSKI AMONG VETERAN NHL FREE AGENTS TO WATCH

Panarin shoots right-handed but the photo showed Panarin shooting with his left hand.

It’s unclear what the reaction was but fans ridiculed the Rangers on Twitter over the miscue.

Panarin, a Russian winger who played two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, has been linked to the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders aside from the Rangers.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS MASCOT SURPRISES 7-YEAR-OLD SUPERFAN WHO REQUESTED CUSTOM GRITTY-THEMED PROSTHETIC

Panarin scored 28 goals in 79 games for the Blue Jackets last season.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.