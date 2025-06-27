New York Islanders choose Matthew Schaefer with No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Islanders made defenseman Matthew Schaefer the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL draft Friday.

The 17-year-old Schaefer is 6-foot-2 and from Hamilton, Ontario.

He spent the past two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Schaefer only played 17 games last year before breaking his collarbone in December, but his acumen on both ends of the ice still propelled him to the top of nearly all draft boards.

Schaefer is just the fifth defenseman drafted No. 1 overall in the NHL draft since 2000, and the first since Owen Power went to Buffalo in 2021.

CITY-RUN GROCERY STORES, DEFUNDING POLICE, SAFE INJECTION SITES: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT NYC'S NEXT POTENTIAL MAYOR

Schaefer persevered through tragedy to reach this milestone. Schaefer’s mother, Jennifer, died of cancer 16 months ago, and he endured the recent deaths of the Otters’ owner, Jim Waters, and the mother of his billet family.

When Schaefer pulled on his Islanders sweater for the first time, he kissed the pink ribbon patch on the chest representing breast cancer awareness before breaking into tears.

The San Jose Sharks pick second, and the Chicago Blackhawks go third in the newly decentralized draft at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Islanders won the lottery to pick first in a draft packed with talent.

There was no absolute lock of a No. 1 pick in this field, although Schaefer clearly came out on top.

The draft also lacked the centralized format that has long been a staple of this annual exercise. The 32 teams’ various executives are mostly at home, not on the draft floor at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.