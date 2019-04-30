Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman uses strange fan interaction to justify Daniel Jones pick

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

The New York Giants and general manager Dave Gettleman have taken a ton of heat for selecting quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

But Gettleman, attempting to quell the fans’ fury over the Jones pick, used a strange interaction with one fan to justify the selection.

GIANTS DRAFT PICK COREY BALLENTINE CALLED TEAMMATE'S FAMILY ABOUT SHOOTING, WITNESSES URGED TO COME FORWARD

NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote in his Football Morning in America column Monday he was asked by a Giants fan whether Gettleman knows what he’s doing as general manager. Gettleman told King he was approached by a Giants fan while he was out.

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the New York Giants selected Jones in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. 

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the New York Giants selected Jones in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.  (AP)

TRUMP CONGRATULATES SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS DRAFT PICK NICK BOSA

“I was at my bagel shop this morning. Guy said to me, ‘Dave, great pick,’” Gettleman said.

The Giants’ pick of the former Duke quarterback led to tons of backlash on social media last week. Jones is the heir apparent to Eli Manning’s starting job.

Gettleman told King that it could be a few years before it’s determined how well the pick turns out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In three years, we'll find out how crazy I am,” he said.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.