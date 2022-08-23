New York Giants 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants experienced a lot of change in the offseason.

Joe Schoen took over as the general manager with Brian Daboll became head coach. The hope is that Daniel Jones can thrive in the same sort of offense Josh Allen was put in while Daboll was the offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills. A lot of pressure will be put on Jones to succeed as the final year of his contract wasn’t picked up and no extension is in sight.

The Giants will bring back Adoree’ Jackson, Leonard Williams and Blake Martinez on defense with the hope that rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux can heal up and return at some point during the season. The Giants haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2016 season.

Read below for the Giants' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

--

Week 1: New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans, Sept. 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 2: New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers, Sept. 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 26, 2022

TV: ESPN/ABC

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 4: New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears, Oct. 2, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct. 9, 2022

TV: NFL Network (in London)

Time: 9:30 a.m.ET

Week 6: New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 16, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: New York Giants @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks, Oct. 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: New York Giants vs. Houston Texans, Nov. 13, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 24, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Week 13: New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders, Dec. 4, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: New York Giants @ Washington Commanders, Dec. 18, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Week 16: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 24, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts, Jan. 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles, Jan. 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD