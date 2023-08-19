New Orleans Saints' Jimmy Graham taken into custody following 'medical episode'

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode Friday night, resulting in him being taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital, the Saints said in a statement on Saturday.

"New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him being disoriented," the statement says. "He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision.

Dr. John Amoss is the Saints’ team doctor.

"Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time," the statement continued. "He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers."

Graham’s return to the Saints comes after not playing during the 2022 NFL season and after playing for three teams since 2015.

He was drafted by the Saints in 2010 and spent the first five years of his career in New Orleans.

"For me, I've been trying to come home for a long time," Graham told reporters after signing with New Orleans, per the team website. "Last year had some conversations and determined that I really didn't want to play anywhere else. Had a couple teams that were reaching out -- all teams that made the playoffs.

"I just couldn't see myself wearing another jersey. Just wanted, hopefully, if there was ever an opportunity to come back home to make it happen here. It did, and I'm here now."