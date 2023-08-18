Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa offers positive review of 'Sound of Freedom,' encourages media to watch

During a recent session with reporters, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about the type of activities the team does to bond when they are away from the football field.

The 25-year-old signal caller then shared details about the team's recent off day, which included going to dinner and watching movies. "It was like a movie fest yesterday. Just movie hopping," Tagovailoa said.

He mentioned that they watched "Oppenheimer," but he seemed to particularly enjoy the independent film "Sound of Freedom."

"'Sound of Freedom' is good. Yeah, 'Sound of Freedom' is definitely really good," he said.

Tagovailoa also encouraged members of the media to take some time to go and watch the film. "You guys should watch that. Especially you guys with kids," he said.

"Sound of Freedom" has become one of the highest-grossing independent films of the past few years, earning more than $173 million to date at the box office. It was released in the U.S. in early July.

The plot of the film centers around the child trafficking crisis by telling the story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent who left his job to dedicate his life to rescuing children from sex traffickers.

Jim Caviezel, who plays Ballard, and Mira Sorvino star in the movie.

Earlier this month, Baltimore Ravens star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to social media to share his take on the film.

"Sound of Freedom. I don’t even kno what to say. That’s heavy," Beckham wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The film has faced criticism and has been accused of having an association with fringe conspiracy theory groups.

"Sound of Freedom" director Alejandro Monteverde and co-writer Rod Barr recently responded to critics of the film in an opinion piece for The Hollywood Reporter, arguing that the movie was "not in the least bit political."

The Dolphins are committed to Tagovailoa for the next couple of seasons. In March, the team exercised his fifth-year option.

Despite multiple head injuries throughout the 2022 season, Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage. He also led the NFL in passer rating last season. The Dolphins are set to play the Houston Texans in a preseason game on Saturday.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.