Los Angeles sports teams come together to donate money for Maui wildfire relief

Los Angeles sports teams have come together to help those dealing with the aftermath of the Maui wildfires, which decimated the Hawaiian island.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams (NFL), LA Galaxy and LAFC (MLS), Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels (MLB), Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers (NBA), Angel City FC (NWSL), Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA) and the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks (NHL) are donating a combined $450,000 to the American Red Cross relief efforts in Maui.

"The images and video coming out of Maui over the past week are heartbreaking," Chargers board chairman Dean Spanos said in a statement. "The destruction is beyond comprehension, and the loss of life is nothing short of tragic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This hits especially close to home when I think of the vibrant Hawaiian community here in Southern California and players past and present like Manti Te'o and Alohi Gilman – proud Hawaiians who I know are hurting right now. It's our duty to lend a helping hand and aid our neighbors across the Pacific in their recovery efforts while keeping them top of mind in the tough weeks and months ahead."

The Chargers and Rams are both hoping to raise more than the $50,000 minimum that they will send to the relief efforts.

The Chargers announced they will be using the team’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints to raise money, contributing their entire portion of the 50/50 raffle to Maui relief efforts. They use the 50/50 to help the "Chargers Impact Fund," which helps community organizations around southern California.

COLLIN MORIKAWA TO DONATE $1,000 FOR EVERY BIRIDIE MADE DURING FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS TO MAUI WILDFIRE RELIEF

The Rams will be doing the same with their 50/50 raffle when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, and the Rams will also have custom "Mālama Maui" shirts available for purchase in SoFi Stadium and online.

Those shirts were designed by Saedene Ota, a Hawaiian designer based in Maui. Coaches, players and staff will wear them on the field, and the Rams will auction them off during the game to raise even more money.

"Our thoughts are with those in need after the devastating wildfires swept through Hawaii," Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross, said in a statement from the Rams. "We are so grateful for partners like the Los Angeles Rams as we work together to provide comfort and hope for communities in the wake of these catastrophic wildfires."

Relief efforts in the sporting world have been pouring in for Maui, with the PGA Tour’s Collin Morikawa saying he will donate $1,000 for every birdie he makes during the FedEx Cup Playoffs; NBA Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson opened his doors to Maui rental homes to help those displaced by the fires.

"It's been extremely heartening to see people from all walks of life rally around my people and return that love and support," former Chargers linebacker Manti Te'o, who was the toast of Hawaii during his college days at Notre Dame as a Heisman Trophy candidate. "In life there are things that we simply cannot control, but what we can control is how we respond. This weekend is an opportunity for our Chargers 'ohana to respond; to come together and assist Maui in its time of need."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota, who also grew up in Hawaii, commented on the disaster.

"First and foremost – just thinking about the families and everyone that’s been affected – football is just a game, and when you look at it from a different perspective … my heart goes out to them and everybody back home," Mariota said recently at training camp. "Hawaii’s such a small place, such a small community that everyone has family or friends that have been affected by it. All I can say is that we’re thinking about them, we’re praying for them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hawaiian officials have urged tourists to stay away from Maui as hotels and other sources of hospitality are being used to house those that evacuated as well as first responders.