New Jersey HS quarterback scores 8 touchdowns day after mother's death, earns praise from Tom Brady

A New Jersey high school football player left it all out on the field and more after leading his team to a playoff victory a day after losing his mother to cancer.

Alex Brown, who is the quarterback for Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank, helped the Caseys to a 58-34 victory over Morris Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA Non-Public B playoffs on Friday.

Brown’s mother, Michelle, died after a battle with breast cancer. Brown, who called his mother the "biggest inspiration in my life," racked up eight touchdowns. He threw six touchdown passes and rushed for two more in the win.

"She’s always taught me how to be brave and be strong, and watching her struggle with cancer and having to deal with that pain, she made my understand what it means to be strong," the Bucknell University commit told NJ.com. "She was my warrior and she showed me how to fight."

Word of Brown’s performance went viral on social media and earned the praise from Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady.

"Proud of you (Alex Brown)," Brady wrote in the comments section of Instagram.

Brown tweeted out one of the plays from his performance – a 52-yard scramble for a touchdown. He took a knee in prayer and pointed to the sky.

"When I scored that first touchdown I knew right away – she was always going to be watching over me. I looked to the sky and said thank you mama. I ran to my coaches and friends then looked at the crowd filled with my whole family screaming my name. It was an awesome experience," Brown said.

Red Bank Catholic plays St. Joseph (Hammonton) in the next round.