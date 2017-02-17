New Baylor coach Rhule reveals titles for assistant coaches

WACO, Texas (AP) Matt Lubick and Jeff Nixon will serve as co-offensive coordinators for first-year Baylor coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule revealed the titles for his nine assistant coaches Thursday, when he also confirmed that Phil Snow will be defensive coordinator. That is the same role Snow had at Temple the past four seasons under Rhule.

Lubick will oversee receivers and Nixon the running backs, while George DeLeone will coach the offensive line and Joey McGuire tight ends. Texas native Glenn Thomas was recently added as quarterbacks coach, the same job he had with Temple the past two years and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons the three seasons before that.

On defense, assistant head coach Francis Brown will be responsible for the secondary, while Elijah Robinson will coach the line and Mike Siravo linebackers while also serving as recruiting coordinator.

Baylor opens spring practice March 8.