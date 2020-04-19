Neville Gallimore: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Neville Gallimore is a defensive lineman who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Gallimore was a four-star recruit before going to Oklahoma, according to Rivals. He chose to play for the Sooners over Alabama, Auburn, California, and Cincinnati.

Gallimore attended Canada Prep Academy in Ontario, Canada. He was the first Canadian-born football player to be selected the 2015 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Here are five more things to know about Gallimore.

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Gallimore is listed at 6-foot-2 and 304 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 32 3/4-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands. He recorded a 4.79 40-yard dash and 23 reps at the bench press

2). CANADIAN ALL-STAR

It’s not too often a Canadian prep star makes his way to the U.S. in football. His coach Geoff McArthur predicted in 2015 that Gallimore would play in the NFL if he kept up his hard work. He's continued to work hard.

3). FLYING THE RED & WHITE

Gallimore is likely to be drafted and when he does he will join a list of Canadian-born players already in the NFL. The list includes: defensive tackle Eli Ankou, tight ends Anthony Auclair, and Luke Willson linebacker Mathieu Betts, defensive linemen Christian Covington, Tyrone Crawford, Nathan Shepherd, and Brent Urban, offensive linemen Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Brett Jones and Austin Pasztor, wide receiver T.J. Jones and long snapper L.P. Ladouceur.

4). COLLEGIATE STATS

Gallimore played in 46 games throughout his career with Oklahoma. He recorded 8.5 sacks and 147 total tackles.

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Gallimore is among the top defensive linemen in the draft class. He could go anywhere from the late first round to the early second round.