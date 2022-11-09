Nets make decision at head coach, won’t hire suspended coach Ime Udoka despite rumors

In a season where nothing has gone smoothly , the Brooklyn Nets will at least have a consistent message coming from the top for the rest of the year.

The Nets named Jacque Vaughn head coach on Wednesday after parting ways with Steve Nash just seven games into the regular season.

After Nash's departure, Vaughn was named interim head coach, going 2-2 as acting head coach.

"Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball."

The hiring of Vaughn comes days after Brooklyn was rumored to be hiring suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

The Celtics granted Brooklyn permission to speak to Udoka, and the Nets planned to hire him, according to a report last week from The Athletic.

The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 NBA season for "violations of team policies." He reportedly had a consensual relationship with a female staffer within the Celtics organization.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, "strong voices" urged Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai not to hire Udoka considering the turmoil within the organization.

Brooklyn suspended Kyrie Irving last Thursday after the guard "refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material" from an antisemitic film he shared on social media.