Netherlands to play Wales, Germany in November friendlies

AMSTERDAM --

The Netherlands, which failed to qualify for next year's European Championship, is playing friendlies next month against two teams that are going to the tournament in France.

The Dutch football association said Thursday that coach Danny Blind's team will play Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 13 and world champion Germany four days later in Hannover.

The friendlies will help Wales and Germany tune up for Euro 2016 and allow Blind to begin a rebuilding process of the team that slumped to fourth place in qualifying Group A after finishing third at the World Cup in Brazil last year.