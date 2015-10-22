Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Soccer
Published

Netherlands to play Wales, Germany in November friendlies

By | FoxSports
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 13: Robin van Persie of the Netherlands misses a chance during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group A match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at Amsterdam Arena on October 13, 2015 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 13: Robin van Persie of the Netherlands misses a chance during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group A match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at Amsterdam Arena on October 13, 2015 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

AMSTERDAM --

The Netherlands, which failed to qualify for next year's European Championship, is playing friendlies next month against two teams that are going to the tournament in France.

The Dutch football association said Thursday that coach Danny Blind's team will play Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 13 and world champion Germany four days later in Hannover.

The friendlies will help Wales and Germany tune up for Euro 2016 and allow Blind to begin a rebuilding process of the team that slumped to fourth place in qualifying Group A after finishing third at the World Cup in Brazil last year.