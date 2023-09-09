NC State's brand-new scoreboard shorts out due to lightning storms

Saturday's N.C. State game against No. 10 Notre Dame was delayed due to lightning in the area – but the lightning wound up right on top of the stadium.

The game marked the debut of the brand-new scoreboard at Carter-Finley Stadium, but it hardly lasted one quarter.

That's because the scoreboard shorted out due to the rough weather nearby.

The game was delayed due to the weather just 15 seconds into the second quarter, and the scoreboard went totally black during the delay.

According to N.C. State, the 166-foot-wide scoreboard is the 11th largest in all of college football. It contains 75 audio speakers and 6.6 million pixels.

But a healthy majority were rendered pretty useless for a bit as the scoreboard had trouble reading the message that told fans the game was delayed due to lightning and that they should seek shelter.

The scoreboard is back up and operational and the game has resumed play.

Rumors swirled that the scoreboard was actually struck by lightning, but N.C. State said that was not the case.

The $15 million scoreboard was unveiled during the game, even while storms were in the area.

The Fighting Irish led the game, 3-0, at the time of the delay.

The teams agreed to a condensed halftime, given the large delay that took more than an hour and a half.