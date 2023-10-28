Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina State Wolfpack

NC State head coach blasts former NFL receiver for doubts after upsetting Clemson: 'He can kiss my a--'

Smith said NC State was 'waiting for basketball to start'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Clemson entered its game against N.C. State Saturday as a 9.5-point favorite, so it wasn't necessarily crazy for former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. to predict the Tigers would come away with a win.

However, Smith made a rather bold statement about the game on ESPN's "College GameDay," slighting the Wolfpack and calling N.C. State a basketball school.

"Clemson has been struggling. They're not the Clemson that we've loved over the years. But N.C. State, unfortunately, they're waiting for basketball to start," Smith said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dave Doeren

Head coach Dave Doeren of the N.C. State Wolfpack during the first half of a game against the Clemson Tigers at Carter-Finley Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C.  (Lance King/Getty Images)

Smith wound up eating his words after N.C. State pulled off an upset with a 24-17 win.

It became apparent right after the game N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren heard what the former Carolina Panther had said.

"Tell Steve Smith in the studio this ain't a basketball school," Doeren said. "He can kiss my a--."

Doeren doubled down in his postgame press conference.

Steve Smith walks onto the field

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. before an NFC wild-card playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in January 2020 in New Orleans.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA-USC GAME DELAYED AFTER STUDENTS PROTEST PROFESSOR'S STALKING SUSPENSION

"For a guy who lives in Charlotte, he clearly has got his head faced west all the time. No disrespect to him, but he disrespected our program, and I'm not gonna let people do that. These kids have worked their butt off. We've won a lot of football games here. … He can take that and put it where it belongs," Doeren said.

"This is not a basketball school. This is a great, great school that has great sports, and football's one of them. He wants to come see me, we can talk about that. But do your homework before you start talking s---."

Dave Doeren on sideline

Head coach Dave Doeren of the N.C. State Wolfpack reacts during the second half of a game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Carter-Finley Stadium Oct. 7, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Smith isn't afraid to speak his mind on the air. Before a recent Denver Broncos game, he said he would advise general managers not to trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy because he is "mentally unable to handle constructive criticism."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wolfpack host Miami next weekend.