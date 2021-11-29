Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina State Wolfpack
NC State fan breaks leg while storming field to celebrate win over North Carolina

Greg Haas rushed the field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
An overzealous North Carolina State football fan came away with a lot more than he bargained for when he was celebrating the Wolfpack’s rivalry win over North Carolina on Friday.

North Carolina State was down nine points with under two minutes left and managed to pull out a 34-30 victory. Fans rushed the field at Carter-Finley Stadium. For Greg Haas, he suffered the consequences of rushing the field. Haas jumped over the wall to get to the field but it didn’t go as planned.

The 44-year-old man broke his right leg, the Raleigh News & Observer.

North Carolina State Wolfpack fans celebrate a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium Nov 26, 2021.  The Wolfpack won 34-30.

North Carolina State Wolfpack fans celebrate a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium Nov 26, 2021.  The Wolfpack won 34-30. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

"I landed on my feet, but my leg just kind of gave out, and I just remember going down face first after that," Hass told the newspaper. "The jump seemed fine. The landing just didn’t quite work out."

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) hands off to running back Zonovan Knight (7) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against North Carolina on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) hands off to running back Zonovan Knight (7) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against North Carolina on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

He added that he didn’t know whether he would do it again, but had no regrets.

"It was 100% worth it, just living in the moment and just to see N.C. State beat UNC, their archrival, on such an ending like that," he said.

North Carolina State running back Zonovan Knight (7) gets tackled by North Carolina defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) and defensive back Tony Grimes (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

North Carolina State running back Zonovan Knight (7) gets tackled by North Carolina defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) and defensive back Tony Grimes (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

The Wolfpack scored two touchdowns in 26 seconds. Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary threw the two touchdown passes in between an onside kick recovery.

North Carolina State will now play Wake Forest in the ACC title game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com