Drake seen massaging Toronto Raptors coach's shoulders as some question his behavior

Drake is the Toronto Raptors’ biggest fan so it was no surprise when he showed up on the sidelines of the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night during the team’s Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The rapper, a Toronto native, is also known for interacting with players and coaches during the game, but some are questioning whether he went too far with his antics.

TACO BELL IS GIVING AWAY FREE TACOS FOR THE NBA FINALS… BUT THERE'S A CATCH

Drake was seen at one point massaging Raptors coach Nick Nurse’s shoulders in the fourth quarter while he paced up and down the sideline cheering on his team.

While some took exception to his dramatics on the court, Raptors fans were quick to point out that the rapper is a team ambassador, has a locker at the arena and might be the most famous person in Canada.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drake will definitely be expected to appear in Milwaukee for Game 5 to try and help the Raptors continue their hot streak. Toronto dropped the first two games of the series in Milwaukee.