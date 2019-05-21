Taco Bell is giving away free tacos for the NBA finals… but there's a catch

Taco Bell is hoping that basketball fans will have the opportunity to "steal" more tacos this year.

The fast-food chain is bringing back their “Steal a game, steal a taco” promotion for the NBA finals, meaning that once an away team “steals” a win from the home team during the finals, Taco Bell will give everyone a free taco on June 18.

Of course, they won’t just be giving away any taco. Everyone will have the opportunity to receive a free Doritos Locos Taco on June 18, providing that a game is “stolen.”

"For the fourth year in a row, everyone in America has the chance to win a free Taco Bell taco once the road team ‘steals’ a win from the home team," Taco Bell confirmed in a press release shared with Fox News. "And not just any taco. ‘Steal A Game, Steal A Taco’ and the NBA Finals wouldn’t be the same without the return of the one true G.O.A.T. (AKA the Greatest of All Tacos) that has been a darling in the hearts and taste buds of fans for close to a decade, the Doritos Locos Taco."

“We're excited to partner with the league for the NBA Finals once again, allowing sports and taco fans nationwide to unite over one thing: rooting for tacos,” added Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp.

“Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone’s G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco.”