Ex-NBA player Jay Williams on LeBron James saying he won't get back to 100%: 'Never heard MJ say' that

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jay Williams took aim at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James this week over comments he made about not ever returning to "100%" after his injury, saying it’s not something NBA great Michal Jordan would have ever said.

Williams said on ESPN radio Wednesday that while he still believes James is the greatest of all time, he’s conflicted after hearing him say in his first game back since suffering a high-ankle sprain six weeks ago that "it’s impossible" to get back to where he was, health-wise.

LEBRON JAMES REGRETS HE ‘FUELED WRONG CONVERSATION’ ABOUT MA’KHIA BRYANT

"I think that LeBron James is the greatest player of all time. I’ve said it, I still stand by it but hearing LeBron talk about this the other day … as a guy who played for the (Chicago) Bulls, who’s watched Michael Jordan for a long time, I’ve never heard MJ say something like that," Williams said.

"MJ just wouldn’t say anything at all."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James returned Friday after injuring his right leg, an injury that sidelined him for 20 games over six weeks, which is by far the most time he has missed in his career due to an injury.

James said he felt "OK" after the game, but added that he felt a little tightness and that’s when he said he may never be 100% healthy again.

"I knew I wasn’t going to get back to 100%. It’s impossible," James said via ESPN . "I don’t think I will ever get back to 100% in my career."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LeBron James did not play against the Denver Nuggets on Monday after he left due to ankle soreness during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.