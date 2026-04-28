NBA guard Terry Rozier may get hit with new charges in alleged gambling scheme

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Federal prosecutors on Monday said they were willing to seek additional charges against NBA player Terry Rozier in the gambling scandal that rocked the league during the 2025-26 season.

Prosecutors said they sought to file superseding charges of bribery in sports and honest services wire fraud during a hearing. Prosecutors said they had evidence that the former Miami Heat guard solicited and received a bribe amid the alleged gambling scheme.

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Rozier filed a motion to dismiss charges against him as his attorneys argued the wire fraud charge is based on a theory that the Supreme Court rejected two years ago and that the government failed to prove the money laundering conspiracy claims.

Prosecutors argued that the defendants lied and cheated to steal money and that it was a classic wire fraud case.

"Our motion to dismiss is based on the idea that they picked an invalid legal theory to prosecute Terry Rozier," Rozier’s lawyer Jim Trusty told ESPN. "We'll see what they do to try to fix that in the superseding indictment, but I expect we'll have problems with it."

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Rozier was arrested over his alleged involvement stemming from a game in 2023 in which he played less than 10 minutes, citing a foot injury. Multiple people placed high-stakes wagers on Rozier to perform poorly before the game, all of whom won.

Authorities alleged that Rozier told a childhood friend that he would remove himself from a March 2023 game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans. The friend allegedly shared the information to bettors for profit, who then made wagers on the under of certain Rozier statistics, according to an indictment.

Neither Hornets officials nor betting companies were made aware of Rozier's plan, according to the Department of Justice. The Hornets later traded Rozier to the Heat.

Miami waived Rozier earlier this month.

Rozier was one of more than 30 people, along with NBA figures Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones, who were part of FBI probes into alleged illegal gambling with ties to organized crime families. Billups and Jones allegedly participated in rigged poker games, while Jones also allegedly leaked non-public information about NBA games so those close to him could place wagers with a competitive advantage.

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Damon Jones is expected to plead guilty to charges on Tuesday.

Fox News’ Maria Paronich and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.