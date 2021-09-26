NBA afraid of coalition of ‘anti-vaxxers’ led by Kyrie Irving: report

The NBA has been zeroing in on the remaining 10 percent of active players that are unvaccinated, and are running out of patience with convincing the skeptics.

Despite Commissioner Adam Silver’s declaration that the Association will not implement a vaccine mandate heading into the 2021-22 season, higher-ups are beginning to worry that the remaining number of players are basing their decision on "conspiracy theories," per a new Rolling Stone report.

One of the Association’s prominent figures for personal choice includes Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving — a player labeled by a new Rolling Stone report as a conspiracy theorist for choosing to question the efficacy of the vaccine and following anti-vaxxers’ social media accounts.

The NBA worries that Kyrie, joining other players such as Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac, will opt out of games where the vaccine is required — including New Orleans, Los Angeles and New York City.

"There are so many other players outside of him who are opting out, I would like to think they would make a way," commented Kyrie Irving’s aunt, noted in the report as having inside knowledge of talks among players behind the scenes. "It could be like every third game. So it still gives you a full season of being interactive and being on the court, but with the limitations that they’re, of course, oppressing upon you. There can be some sort of formula where the NBA and the players can come to some sort of agreement."

Isaac and Irving have been confident in their assessment of the risks from COVID. Isaac cited a religious standing, related to his Christian faith, in his decision-making process.

"At the end of the day, it’s people, and you can’t always put your trust completely in people," said Isaac, when asked about his decision to forego the COVID vaccine.