Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

NBA champ: Lakers trading LeBron James may put team 'back into contention'

James is currently 37 and has missed two of the last three games

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NBA champion Lamar Odom said he knows what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to turn their season around and become playoff contenders – remove someone from their court.

Odom appeared on "The LADE Show" last week and told co-host Aron Cohen Los Angeles should shake up their roster.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lamar Odom sits courtside for the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 2, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Lamar Odom sits courtside for the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 2, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"If you trade LeBron, you know you're doing more than rebuilding. … If you did, probably going to put yourself back into contention," the 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year said. "You can get half a team... you're picking two or three players that [have] been playing together already.

"I do call him 'God James,' but 'God' knows that the world evolves."

WARRIORS' STEPH CURRY SCORES 50 POINTS IN A LOSS, STEVE KERR BEMOANS LACK OF 'GRIT'

LeBron James, #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers, looks up toward the video board against the LA Clippers in the second half of an NBA basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

LeBron James, #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers, looks up toward the video board against the LA Clippers in the second half of an NBA basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The Lakers have come under fire for a poor start to the season despite having James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the roster. As of Thursday, the Lakers were 3-10 and 3-7 in their last 10 games.

James suffered an adductor strain last week and missed two of the last three games. The 37-year-old has not played as well as most people would have thought, and NBA pundits have claimed his age is starting to catch up with him on the court.

He is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 10 starts this season, but he is shooting a career-low 23.9% from three-point range. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watchs from the bench as the Lakers play the Utah Jazz in the second half at Vivint Arena Nov. 7, 2022 in Salt Lake City.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watchs from the bench as the Lakers play the Utah Jazz in the second half at Vivint Arena Nov. 7, 2022 in Salt Lake City. (Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even if the Lakers were to dangle him on the trade block, it is unclear which team would take the bait.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.