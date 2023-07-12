Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

NBA announces new penalties, fines for flopping

Players will now be fined $2,000 for flopping

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The National Basketball Association announced on Tuesday that players will now be penalized both in game and monetarily for flopping.

Those who flop will be assessed a technical foul, and the opposing team will be rewarded a free throw.

However, the NBA did say that flopping will not result in ejections – players are tossed from a game if they get two technicals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LeBron drawing a foul

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers draws an offensive foul from John Collins of the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Dec. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Since technical fouls result in a $2,000 fine to the player, a flop will result in a penalty of that same dollar amount. Repeat offenders' fines will be increased incrementally.

The NBA did note that a foul could still be called despite another player flopping.

Jokic charging into KAT

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is charged with an offensive foul against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns during the NBA Playoffs at Target Center.  (Matt Krohn-USA Today Sports)

BRITNEY SPEARS RIPS UNNAMED RADIO STATION OVER ALLEGED SLAP REMARKS: 'NO WOMAN EVER DESERVES TO BE HIT'

Coaches will not be able to challenge whether a player flopped directly, but referees could wind up calling a flop while reviewing a separate foul call.

The new rules will go into effect for this season, and the NBA is calling it a "one-year trial."

LeBron asking for call

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to fans after taking a charge late in the game at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The association was trying out the new rules in the Summer League.