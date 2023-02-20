Expand / Collapse search
Denver Nuggets
Published

NBA All-Star Game 'is the worst basketball game ever played,' Nuggets coach says

Michael Malone has his team in a good position in the Western Conference

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The NBA All-Star Game did not appear to sit well with Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone as Team Giannis topped Team LeBron 189-173 on Sunday night.

Malone fired off a brutally honest take on the game.

Denver Nuggets head Coach Michael Malone smiles during NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&amp;T as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Denver Nuggets head Coach Michael Malone smiles during NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. (Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

"It's an honor to be here. It's an honor to be a part of a great weekend with great players. But that is the worst basketball game ever played," Malone said, via Altitude TV.

He gave Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving credit for competing.

"Joel was imploring some of the guys to play harder, to try and get some defense in. But no one got hurt, they put on a show for the fans, but that is a tough game to sit through, I'm not going to lie," he added.

Nikola Jokic, #15, and Michael Malone, of the Denver Nuggets, are recognized for making the NBA All-Star Game during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena on Feb. 15, 2023 in Denver.

Nikola Jokic, #15, and Michael Malone, of the Denver Nuggets, are recognized for making the NBA All-Star Game during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena on Feb. 15, 2023 in Denver. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown also called the game a "layup line," according to the Los Angeles Times.

The exhibition game did not see much of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was the captain of the team. LeBron James played for a bit and put down a thunderous dunk, but he hurt his hand was forced to leave the game.

Jayson Tatum, #0 of the Boston Celtics, shoots during the third quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on Feb. 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City.

Jayson Tatum, #0 of the Boston Celtics, shoots during the third quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on Feb. 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum won the All-Star Game MVP for his 55-point performance. Team Giannis shot 61.8% from the field and Team LeBron was 59.8%.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.