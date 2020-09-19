Navy stuns Tulane, scores 27 unanswered points in second half

Navy scored 27 unanswered points to come back from a 24-point deficit in the second half and beat Tulane Saturday, setting a school record in the process.

The Midshipmen’s offense looked bleak in the first half. Navy ran only two plays in Tulane territory in the first half. Then, an interception by Navy at their own 3-yard line and a 16-point third quarter put the team within striking distance of the Green Wave’s lead.

Navy tied the game on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Dalen Morris to Mychal Cooper, followed by a 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter.

Tulane turned the ball over on downs after the touchdown and later kicked a field goal for the win.

Morris was 6-for-11 for 139 yards and a touchdown. Navy running back Jamale Carothers had 127 rushing yards on 25 carries. Cameron Kinley had an interception for the Midshipmen.

Tulane’s Cameron Carroll had 62 rushing yards on 11 carries and scored twice. Phat Watts had a rushing touchdown as well. Quarterback Keon Howard was 10-for-25 with 108 passing yards.

It was the biggest second-half comeback in Navy history.

Navy got its first win for the season. Tulane is saddled with its first loss.

