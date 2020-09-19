Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

Syracuse's Rex Culpepper throws first TD pass since being declared cancer-free

In March 2018, Culpepper had announced that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and that the disease had spread to his lymph nodes in his abdomen

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper was declared cancer-free in 2018. More than two years later, against Pittsburgh on Saturday, he threw his first touchdown since overcoming the disease.

Culpepper threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Taj Harris in the second quarter of the ACC matchup. The score put the Orange up 10-7 over the No. 25 Panthers.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 3 PREVIEW: TOP 25 TEAMS LOAD UP THE SCHEDULE WITH LOUISVILLE-MIAMI AS THE MARQUEE MATCHUP

In March 2018, Culpepper had announced that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and that the disease had spread to his lymph nodes in his abdomen. Three months after the announcement and 100 hours of chemotherapy later, he found out he was cancer-free, according to Syracuse.com.

Culpepper was a redshirt sophomore at the time and was a backup to Eric Dungey.

BAYLOR-HOUSTON, FAU-GA SOUTHERN POSTPONED DAY BEFORE GAMES

He had only thrown one pass in 2019. In 2017, he was 45-for-75 with 518 passing yards and had two touchdown passes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Syracuse is hardly the favorite to win the ACC with powerhouse Clemson dominating the conference for the last several years. But the Orange have found some success in recent years playing in a bowl game in 2018 and narrowly missing out on the postseason in 2019.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

Trending in Sports