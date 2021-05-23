Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Nationals send Orioles to 6th straight defeat, 6-5

Patrick Corbin (3-3) labored through 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs and 11 hit

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning and the Washington Nationals immediately erased an early three-run deficit, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Trea Turner had two hits for the Nationals, and his fourth-inning sacrifice fly broke a 4-all tie. Alex Avila doubled twice and scored the go-ahead run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Corbin (3-3) labored through 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs and 11 hits. The left-hander gave up three runs in the first and then watched as Washington (20-23) scored four in the bottom half, including a two-run shot by Schwarber.

Brad Hand worked the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances.

Baltimore (17-29) has dropped six straight and 13 of 15.

Matt Harvey (3-5) lost his fourth consecutive start. He permitted six runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

Freddy Galvis had two hits and scored two runs for the Orioles. Maikel Franco drove in two.

Baltimore, which has had a series of short starts during its skid, optioned right-hander Travis Lakins to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled lefty Brandon Waddell from its top farm club.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Hunter Harvey allowed two runs and three hits in two innings for Norfolk in his first rehab outing. He’s on the 60-day injured list with a strained left oblique.

Nationals: OF Victor Robles was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday with a sprained right ankle. ... Washington put RHP Will Harris on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his right hand and recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Rochester.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP John Means (4-0, 1.70 ERA) starts against RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-5, 6.08) in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Monday night. Means has had two no-decisions in two starts since his no-hitter on May 5.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.24 ERA) faces RHP Tyler Mahle (2-2, 4.20) in the opener of a three-game series with the Reds on Tuesday night. Scherzer is 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 55 strikeouts in five starts against Cincinnati.