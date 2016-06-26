Nationals place Stephen Strasburg on disabled list

MILWAUKEE (AP) Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has been placed on the 15-day disabled list with an upper back strain.

The move is retroactive to June 16.

Strasburg was scratched from his start on Sunday against the Brewers in Milwaukee after experiencing pain in his back while throwing before Saturday's game. He was replaced by Tanner Roark.

The team said a corresponding roster move wouldn't be made until Monday, when the Nationals open a three-game series at home against the Mets.

Strasburg is 10-0 with a 2.90 ERA this season.