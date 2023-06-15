Expand / Collapse search
Washington Nationals
Nationals manager brings photo evidence to press conference after controversial call costs team game

Keibert Ruiz's throw to first base hit Jake Meyers

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was irate after the team’s loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday night and came to the press conference with a visual aid.

In the wild bottom of the ninth inning, Astros slugger Jose Abreu scored on catcher Keibert Ruiz’s error to give Houston the 5-4 victory. 

Dave Martinez argues

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez argues with umpires after the final play of the Astros game, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

With the bases loaded, Astros batter Jake Meyers grounded the ball to shortstop C.J. Abrams, who threw it home for the second out. Ruiz tried to turn the double play to end the inning but his throw went off Meyers’ helmet. The ball went awry and allowed Abreu to score.

Martinez argued the final play with the umpires but to no avail. He claimed Meyers was out of the baseline. After the game, he started his postgame media availability by holding up a pictured that showed Meyers running on the grass on his way to first base.

Keibert Ruiz throwing error

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz throws to first after a force out of Astros' Kyle Tucker, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

"There it is right there," Martinez said. "Take a look at it. Is that on the line? I don’t think so. I’m over this play. Seriously. They need to fix the rule. If this is what the umpire sees that he’s running down the line, I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it. Fix it. We lost the game, and he had nothing to say about it because he can’t make the right call. Brutal."

Meyers said he ran up the line and collided with first baseman Matt Chavis’ glove, adding that he was touching the base.

"I think that kind of sent the ball elsewhere," the Astros player said. "I’m not really sure, but I know we scored, and we won. That’s good."

Dave Martinez points

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez argues with home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Washington had tied the game in the ninth inning before the controversial end in the bottom of the frame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.