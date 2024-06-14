Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington Nationals

Nationals’ Lane Thomas erupts after bizarre ejection in loss to Tigers: ‘Are you s----ing me?’

Thursday’s ejection was the first in Thomas’ MLB career

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas was not the only one unhappy with second-year MLB umpire Emil Jimenez on Thursday. 

Thomas, 28, was ejected for the first time in his career during the sixth inning of the Nationals’ 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers in their series finale on Thursday, but fans were outraged by the bizarre circumstances that led to that ejection. 

Lane Thomas looks on during an MLB game

Lane Thomas, #28 of the Washington Nationals, looks on against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 11, 2024 in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Thomas was struck out on a questionable strike call on a 2-2 count when he appeared to briefly look behind him toward Jimenez. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jimenez, who made his major league debut in 2023, did not hesitate to throw Thomas out of the game despite audio showing that Thomas did not say a word to him after the call was made. 

"What?" Thomas could be heard shouting in disbelief.  "Are you s----ing me? I didn’t look at you, it was at the ball!" 

Lane Thomas is held back by bench coach

Bench coach Miguel Cairo, #22 of the Washington Nationals, tries to direct Lane Thomas, #28, away from home plate umpire Emil Jimenez after Thomas was ejected for arguing a called third strike during the sixth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 13, 2024 in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

REDS FAN TASED AND ARRESTED AFTER RUNNING ONTO FIELD AND DOING BACKFLIP IN FRONT OF OFFICER

Ex-MLB player and current Nationals' announcer Kevin Frandsen ripped the call during Thursday's broadcast. 

"We literally have video and voice audio. He never said anything that — that’s just bad. That makes me even more mad."

"That's just a bad job by Emil Jimenez right there," Frandsen also noted. "Look, he called it a strike. And he said [Thomas] directed something at him with a bad word. Lane doesn't say that word. So we have a liar."

Lane Thomas reacts to umpire call

Lane Thomas, #28 of the Washington Nationals, reacts after being ejected by home plate umpire Emil Jimenez after a called third strike during the sixth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 13, 2024 in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Nationals' five-game win streak would end with Thursday’s loss. The ejection marked Thomas’ first of his MLB career and the 76th ejection of the regular season. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.