NASCAR star William Byron dishes on Trump's visit to Daytona 500

President Donald Trump became the first president to attend the Daytona 500 twice when he visited the racetrack earlier this month.

He met with some drivers on pit lane before he rode in the presidential limousine, "The Beast," as it took a pace lap before the green flag flew.

He also gave drivers a speech before the race.

Trump’s day was cut short because the race was delayed for a few hours due to inclement weather that rolled through Daytona Beach, Florida, over the course of that afternoon. William Byron won the race for the second straight season.

He talked to Fox News Digital about what it meant for the sport to have the president attend the biggest race of the season.

"It was pretty neat," Byron said. "I think anytime you can have a sitting president come and see your sporting event, it is very special. And for him to take the time to do that was really cool. Just to be able to see the motorcade go across the track and just the various things that he did when he was there was pretty cool.

"Brought a lot of energy and excitement to the race before it started."

Byron picked up the 14th Cup Series win of his career and entered the club of multiple Daytona 500 winners.

He told Fox News Digital the feeling of being a multi-time winner of the race finally sunk in over the last week or so.

"I feel like it took a few days to really set in, but ever since, I guess last Friday or so, I’ve been able to have a bit more time to think about it," he said. "It’s definitely been special, and I want to try to win more races this year. But it was definitely a great start and something that means a lot to our team."

Byron became a brand ambassador for Celsius.

"It’s a pretty natural fit for me just working out pretty often and training for the races, and Celsius encourages all of us to live fit," he said. "So, I feel like it’s a really important partnership for me because I use the product a lot, and so I think it fits really well."