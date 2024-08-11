NASCAR star Joey Logano unleashes on Austin Dillon over 'chicken s---' wreck on final lap

Joey Logano’s potential second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season was wiped out in overtime of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond International Raceway on Sunday.

Logano battled Austin Dillon for the lead in the final stretch. It appeared Logano was going to pick up the win, but Dillon tapped him and spun Logano out and into the wall. Dillon also came into contact with Denny Hamlin, who also went into the wall.

Dillon crossed the start-finish line in first place and secured his first Cup Series win since the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Rubbin’ is usually racin’ in NASCAR, but Logano was furious with Dillon.

"It’s chicken s---. There’s no doubt about it," Logano told NBC Sports in the immediate aftermath. "He’s four car-lengths back, not even close. Then he wrecks the 11 to go along with it. Then he’s gonna go up there and praise God and everything with his baby, it’s a bunch of B.S. It’s not even freaking close.

"I get it, bump and run. I get it. I didn’t back up the corner at all. He came in there and just drove through me. It’s ridiculous that that’s the way we race. Unbelievable."

Dillon became the 13th different driver to win a race this season and locked up a playoff spot with a few races to go.

"I hate to do that, but sometimes you just got to have it," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.