NASCAR star Chase Elliott set to return at Martinsville

NASCAR star Chase Elliott is set to make his return to the driver’s seat on Sunday as the Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the season’s 12th race of the year.

Elliott missed time after suffering a broken leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado in March.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off," Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick said. "Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team. Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins."

The 2020 Cup Series champion completed part of his rehab in Colorado before going back home to Dawsonville, Georgia, to complete his physical therapy in late March.

CHRISTOPHER BELL USES DIRT RACING EXPERIENCE TO PICK UP WIN AT BRISTOL

He tested this week in the Chevrolet Driver-in-the-Loop simulator in Concord, North Carolina, before making the final decision to return at the Virginia racetrack.

Josh Berry filled in for Elliott in five of the last six Cup Series races. He finished in second place at Richmond. Jordan Taylor drove the No. 9 at Circuit of the Americas., finishing in 24th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Qualifying begins Saturday and the NOCO 400 will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on FS1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.