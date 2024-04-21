NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin raves about rapper Gucci Mane in viral interview

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin revealed last week how big of a Gucci Mane fan he was in a recent interview on Barstool Sports’ podcast "Rubbin Is Racing."

Martin, 65, talked about a number of things as the NASCAR season went full speed ahead into Talladega Superspeedway. But it was Martin’s love for Gucci Mane that went viral across social media.

"I got on Dr. Dre in about 2002. I evolved from that to Eminem," he said on the Barstool Sports show. "And then, I had one of my son's friends, you know they were kids, ask me if I listen to Gucci Mane. I didn't know who it was. As soon as I found him, it was like crazy. You couldn't get him hardly anything on iTunes. You had to go to Datpiff.com. It was free all the music was free, but you had to figure out how to download it on your computer and put it over to your phone.

"I'ma tell you right now, in my opinion, there is no one in the same zip code with Gucci Mane. If I rapped, I would never do a duo with him. Every time he does one with anybody, he just crushes them. I mean, this guy is unbelievable. I do like the old Gucci much better than the new Gucci. I liked his old music. I like him when he was fat and scary."

Martin added that he adored Mane’s "arrogance" and liked music that was "arrogant."

Martin won 40 races during his NASCAR Cup Series career. He finished second in the drivers’ standings five times but was never able to win the championship.

He was named as one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers of All Time in 1998 and one of the sport’s 75 greatest drivers last year. He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2015 and the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017.