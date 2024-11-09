Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison dies at 86

Allison won three Daytona 500 races

The NASCAR world lost one of its legends Saturday when Bobby Allison died at the age of 86.

NASCAR released a statement from Allison’s family that said he died at home in Mooresville, North Carolina. 

A cause of death wasn’t given, but Allison had been in declining health for years.

Bobby Allison

Bobby Allison speaks during a press conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Aug. 3, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C.  (Streeter Lecka/Stewart-Haas Racing via Getty Images)

"Bobby was the ultimate fan’s driver," Allison’s family said in a statement. "He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his fans and would stop to sign autographs and have conversations with them everywhere he went. He was a dedicated family man and friend, and a devout Catholic."

"Bobby Allison personified the term ‘racer,’" NASCAR Chairman Jim France said in a statement. "Though he is best known as one of the winningest drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history, his impact on the sport extends far beyond the record books."

Allison's resume speaks for itself. He won the Daytona 500 three times, one of just five racers to accomplish that feat. He is also one of 10 drivers to have won NASCAR’s career "grand slam" that includes the Cup Series’ top races — the Daytona 500, the Winston 500, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500.

Allison was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011 as part of its second class.

Born in Miami in 1937, Allison started searching for more racing opportunities outside the Sunshine State. He landed in central Alabama, where he found a number of small dirt tracks.

Bobby Allison old photo

Bobby Allison stands beside his car and talks with the press after winning the pole position during qualifying for the 500-mile grand national stock car race at Pocono Raceway Aug. 2, 1975, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/File)

He returned to Florida to get brother Donnie and close friend Red Farmer. They set up shop in Hueytown, Alabama, and dominated regional races throughout the 1960s and early 1970s. They were later joined in the Alabama Gang by Jimmy Mears, Neil Bonnett and Allison and Bonnett's sons, Davey and Clifford.

Allison retired in 1988 after a crash that nearly killed him. In June 1987, he wrecked on the opening lap at Talledega Superspeedway. He hit the outside wall and then got T-boned in the driver’s side door. He was initially declared dead upon reaching a local hospital but was later resuscitated.

Bobby Allison at hall of fame

Bobby Allison at the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C., Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

He eventually regained his memory, relearned everyday activities and attempted a comeback. But a series of tragedies led Allison to retire. His son, Clifford, was killed in a crash in practice for the second-tier Busch Series at Michigan International Speedway in 1992. A year later, son Davey was killed in a helicopter crash at Talladega.

He remains fourth in wins in NASCAR Cup Series history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

