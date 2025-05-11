Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger blows up at engine manufacturer 6 laps into race

Allmendinger finished 38th at Kansas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX Video

NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400!

A.J. Allmendinger had a tough time during Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver blew a gasket internally as his engine struggled to pick up the pace within the first six laps of the race. He took a shot at his team’s engine manufacturer while driving, and it was heard on the radio. He told his team he had lost the engine.

AJ Allmendinger in Texas

AJ Allmendinger greets fans during driver introductions before the Wurth 400, May 4, 2025, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. (Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Hey ECR, you guys f---ing suck," Allmendinger was heard saying of the company.

Allmendinger finished 38th.

ECR Engines powers Richard Childress Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports on the Cup Series circuit. 

AJ Allmendinger drives

AJ Allmendinger drives during the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4, 2025. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

The company also powers Xfinity Series teams, including Jordan Anderson Racing, Big Machine Racing, Our Motorsports, Cope Family Racing, Viking Motorsports, Young’s Motorsports and Alpha Prime Racing.

Allmendinger drives for Kaulig Racing. He put together three top-10 finishes this season and has been competing for a possible shot at the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this season. 

But a dead-last finish at Kansas Speedway pushed him back six places to 25th in the standings. He finished 36th at Texas last week and 24th at Talladega a few weeks ago.

AJ Allmendinger at Darling Raceway

AJ Allmendinger drives during practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway, April 5, 2025, in Darlington, S.C. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Kyle Larson picked up the win at Kansas. It’s the third of the season and his second straight at the track. He now has a 35-point lead over William Byron.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.