Myles Jack informs Eagles he's retiring after 7 NFL seasons: report

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly been informed veteran linebacker Myles Jack is retiring after seven seasons, according to the NFL Network.

Jack noted recently at Eagles training camp he was considering a career change before Philadelphia came calling to add him to its roster.

He said he contemplated becoming an electrician or plumber prior to joining the Eagles.



"I like to work. I couldn’t sit at home. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house," he told The Athletic.

"I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something."

The Eagles did have someone ahead of Jack at middle linebacker with Nakobe Dean fully healthy and ready to step into a starting role alongside Nicholas Morrow and Haason Reddick.

Jack was a second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars after three seasons with the UCLA Bruins.

After a slow start to his rookie season with 24 combined tackles over 16 games, Jack started all 16 games in 2017 and made 90 combined tackles (five for loss) with two sacks, three passes defended and a scoop-and-score fumble recovery that went 81 yards.

Jack made 100-plus tackles for the first time in his career in his third season, which included 2½ sacks, a pick-six and a forced fumble.

The Jaguars signed their starting middle linebacker to a four-year extension before the 2019 season worth $57 million. But after three seasons on that deal, the Jaguars released him in March 2022 to save $8.35 million in cap space.

Jack joined the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, signing a two-year, $16 million deal. He played 15 games (13 starts) and had 104 tackles, which gave him over 100 for a third straight season.

But Jack was once again a cap casualty, and the Steelers saved $8 million by cutting him in March.

The Eagles brought Jack in on a one-year pact worth $1.775 million earlier this month. But after a few weeks at camp, Jack is looking to life after football.