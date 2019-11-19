Myles Garrett receives support from Freddie Kitchens amid fight fallout: He's a 'good person'

Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens threw his support for defensive end Myles Garrett in the wake of an indefinite suspension he received for his role in a brawl last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kitchens addressed the fight--where Garrett swung a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph--for the first time since Cleveland beat Pittsburgh on Thursday. Kitchens made clear that he wasn’t defending Garrett’s actions.

“Myles Garrett's a good person,” Kitchens said Monday, according to ESPN. “We're not going to pile on Myles. He had a bad lapse in judgment and that's it. I'm still a Myles fan and I'm going to support him. Our organization is going to support him, his teammates, coaching staff will support him.”

Kitchens added: “There's no excuse for that to happen on a football field. I know that. Myles knows that. All the players in the locker room know that. That's it. There's no excuse. But, in saying that, we're going to support Myles Garrett going forward in any way that he needs support.”

Garrett received an indefinite suspension and an undisclosed fine. However, he is set to appeal his suspension Wednesday in person. He is set to meet with league officer James Thrash.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were also suspended and fined. Each team received a $250,000 fine separately.

Garrett apologized for his actions on Friday.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett said. “I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”