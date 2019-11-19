Myles Garrett can have his indefinite suspension reduced by doing this, Roger Goodell says

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gave advice on how Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett could end his indefinite suspension for swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Garrett received the open-ended suspension Friday, hours after the incident took place in a game between the Steelers and Browns. Goodell addressed the incident and suspension with Pre-Flight Playbook prior to Garrett officially filing for an appeal of his suspension.

MYLES GARRETT'S INDEFINITE SUSPENSION WAS AN 'EASY DECISION,' NFL OFFICIAL SAYS

“It was, in my view, and I think [that of] our football people, something that had to be dealt with very quickly and very firmly to make it clear to the players that it’s not acceptable, and to the clubs,” Goodell said. “There’s no place for that in the game.”

When asked about how Garrett could reduce the indefinite suspension, Goodell said, “He will probably meet with us sometime in the offseason, and I think we’ll make a judgment on does he have remorse?”

PITTSBURGH STEELERS' MASON RUDOLPH TO BE FINED, AVOID SUSPENSION IN BRAWL: REPORTS

Garrett will meet with former NFL wide receiver James Thrash, who currently serves as league appeals officer for on-field player discipline. Thrash has a history of reducing suspensions in the past, but has not dealt with an incident as severe as the Garrett and Rudolph brawl.

Garrett apologized for his actions on the field and is reportedly set to argue that players cannot be suspended for an indefinite period of time for on-field actions under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi are also set to appeal their suspensions. Pouncey received three games and Ogunjobi received one game.