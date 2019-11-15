Expand / Collapse search
Myles Garrett
Published

Myles Garrett brawl leaves former NFL players, fans shocked: 'That's an assault charge'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The brawl between Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had former players and fans calling for an assault charge on social media Thursday.

Garrett and Rudolph were involved in a fight toward the end of the fourth quarter. It led to Garrett ripping Rudolph’s helmet off and hitting him in the head with it. Steelers linemen got involved as well, with Maurkice Pouncey punching and kicking the defensive end in the helmet.

Former players and fans were quick to react on Twitter. Several fans were eager to charge Garrett with assault.

Garrett is likely to face a suspension and a fine over the incident. Pouncey could also see some discipline.

The third-year Browns star has already been fined more than $50,000 this season for an excessive facemask penalty during a game against the Tennessee Titans and a roughing the passer penalty against the New York Jets.

Garrett has been a key member of the Browns defense this season. He has 10 sacks, 29 combined tackles and two forced fumbles through 10 games this season.

