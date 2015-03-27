Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

Munchak's challenge once season ends is convincing Titans owner he needs more time to fix team

By | Associated Press
  • 44cc86e5-Titans Packers Football
    Image 1 of 2

    Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (38) and Brad Jones (59) break up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans' Craig Stevens (88) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) (The Associated Press)

  • 3815e265-Titans Packers Football
    Image 2 of 2

    Green Bay Packers' Mike Neal sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (The Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mike Munchak has been around long enough to know that a five-win season isn't good enough in the NFL.

The Tennessee coach's challenge will be convincing owner Bud Adams, his boss for 30 seasons as a player and coach, is that he needs more time to turn the Tennessee Titans back into a winner.

Munchak is only the seventh Hall of Fame player to be an NFL head coach since the 1970 merger, the fifth to coach the team he played for. He wraps up his second season Sunday against Jacksonville (2-13.

Adams, who turns 90 on Jan. 3, made it clear he wants answers about what's gone wrong with a team that went 9-7 in 2011.