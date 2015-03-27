Munchak's challenge once season ends is convincing Titans owner he needs more time to fix team

next Image 1 of 2

Mike Munchak has been around long enough to know that a five-win season isn't good enough in the NFL.

The Tennessee coach's challenge will be convincing owner Bud Adams, his boss for 30 seasons as a player and coach, is that he needs more time to turn the Tennessee Titans back into a winner.

Munchak is only the seventh Hall of Fame player to be an NFL head coach since the 1970 merger, the fifth to coach the team he played for. He wraps up his second season Sunday against Jacksonville (2-13.

Adams, who turns 90 on Jan. 3, made it clear he wants answers about what's gone wrong with a team that went 9-7 in 2011.