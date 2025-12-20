Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Multiple players ejected after brawl breaks out during Eagles-Commanders game

Fight broke out in fourth quarter with Eagles leading by 19 points; Bobby Wagner among players who intervened

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
An intense brawl broke out during the Eagles-Commanders game in the fourth quarter Saturday night, resulting in three ejections.

The fight began after Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley scored on a 2-point conversion to boost his team’s lead to 19 points with less than five minutes left. 

Washington's Javon Kinlaw and Quan Martin and Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen were disqualified after being flagged for unnecessary roughness.

There was some pushing and shoving and a lot of jawing, and officials threw six flags as the chaos ensued.

Tyler Steen

Tyler Steen (56) of the Philadelphia Eagles and Mike Sainristil (0) of the Washington Commanders fight in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium Dec. 20, 2025, in Landover, Md.  (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Eventually, order was restored, and Barkley, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner spoke to each other.

The Eagles won the game, 29-18, to clinch their second straight division title, becoming the first team to win back-to-back NFC East titles since the 2004 Eagles did it. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

