Mrazek, Red Wings top Islanders

Detroit, MI (SportsNetwork.com) - Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots and the Detroit Red Wings grabbed a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Brendan Smith, Gustav Nyquist, Tomas Tatar and Jonathan Ericsson each lit the lamp for the Red Wings, who rebounded from a loss at Tampa Bay on Thursday to win for a seventh time in their past eight games.

"We did get some points there that we were happy about," said Smith. "We want to continue to build off this and that's what a playoff team and Stanley Cup team does."

Lubomir Visnovsky had the only goal of the game for the Islanders, who have dropped their past two contests. Chad Johnson allowed all four goals on just 19 shots in the loss.

"I didn't see the grit and determination that you're going to need in the second half of the season," said New York head coach Jack Capuano. "That's a little disturbing to see from my perspective."

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 5:29 of the first on the power play, as Tatar took a pass in the high slot and skated down to the left circle before letting fly with a wrister for his 22nd goal of the season.

The score stayed that way until late in the second period when Tomas Jurco sent a quick backhand pass from the low left circle back to the dot where Smith one-timed it in with 46.4 seconds left.

New York cut into its deficit at 5:24 of the third on the power play when Visnovsky's heavy wrister from the slot went into the left corner for his fourth goal of the season.

Detroit, though, got it back four minutes later as Ericsson's shot on a rolling puck from the left point made it in for his third of the season.

The Red Wings put the game away with just under seven minutes to play with a power-play goal after Nyquist buried a rebound off a Henrik Zetterberg shot.

Game Notes

Detroit plays in Colorado on Thursday ... New York hosts Florida on Tuesday ... Detroit went 2-for-4 on the power play while New York was just 1-for-4 ... The Red Wings snapped a five-game home losing streak against the Islanders.