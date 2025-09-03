Most interesting storylines for each NFL team as 2025 season begins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s finally here. The start of the 2025 NFL season.

The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their Super Bowl title defense against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. On Friday night, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

Each of the four teams who are the headliners for the first two days of the season have had some interesting storylines develop over the course of the offseason and training camp. But they are far from the only teams that have dominated the headlines.

Read below for a quick recap of all of the offseason storylines for each team.

Arizona Cardinals

All eyes will be on Kyler Murray to see how he can take the team to the next level. Murray has a top target in Marvin Harrison Jr. and a capable tight end in Trey McBride. The offense is built for the quarterback to take the team to the next level but it will be up to Murray to live up to those expectations. Arizona will only go as far as Murray takes them.

Atlanta Falcons

It’s the year of Michael Penix Jr. – at least for now. Penix will get the reins as the team’s starting quarterback and it comes with some massive expectations. The NFC South continues to be a wide-open division and the idea of Penix lifting the offense isn’t so far-fetched. Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts will be expected to take a giant leap and do their part to get the team back to the postseason.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens were sent packing early in the postseason despite Lamar Jackson having an MVP-worthy season and the team going 12-5. The team re-signed Kyle Van Noy and added Jaire Alexander and DeAndre Hopkins. Special teams might be the biggest concern. The Ravens parted ways with Justin Tucker after the kicker was accused of sexual misconduct. Tucker denied the claims made against him but the team decided to move on from the kicker.

Buffalo Bills

It really could be Super Bowl or bust for the Bills this season. The Josh Allen-led squad has won five consecutive AFC East titles and two AFC Championship Game appearances but still no Super Bowls. Buffalo will have to prove this season that the conference no longer runs through Kansas City.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers didn’t give up on Bryce Young and it may have given him the confidence boost he needed last year. Young had multi-touchdown games in his final three games, which included two overtime wins. Young’s confidence moving forward and showing the ability that he belongs as one of the 32 NFL starters will be something the entire NFL world will be looking at.

Chicago Bears

The most impactful change the Bears needed to make was to bring in an offensive-minded head coach to help take Caleb Williams to the next level. The team did that when they hired former rival Ben Johnson as the head coach. Adding Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney on the offensive line is going to help as well. Williams’ progress will be the biggest storyline going into the 2025 season. Chicago made a shrewd move to get him in 2024. They will likely hope to see the payoff this season.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals entered the 2025 season with a handful of questions about how they would address their roster. Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson being their biggest concerns. The Bengals were able to re-sign Higgins and came to an agreement with Hendrickson in the latter stages of training camp. With those two cases solved, it will be up to Joe Burrow to stay healthy and put together a season in which Bengals fans could be proud of. Burrow’s health will determine how far Cincinnati goes this year.

Cleveland Browns

The most interesting thing about the Browns this season could be what occurs on the sidelines rather than what goes on during their games. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will likely have to decide how long they will use Joe Flacco as the starter and who to go with to determine the direction of the franchise between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Elsewhere, the team re-signed Myles Garrett and he will be the face of the franchise for years to come.

Dallas Cowboys

The drama never really seemed to end for the Cowboys once 2025 began. The team was at an impasse with Mike McCarthy so they moved on, hiring Brian Schottenheimer as the head coach. Dallas was under pressure to make moves in the offseason again and traded for controversial wide receiver George Pickens. The team had a contractual standoff with Micah Parsons and flipped him to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and picks. Kenneth Murray, Solomon Thomas, Dante Fowler Jr. and Payton Turner will definitely add depth. But it’s what the team didn’t do, which could be the talk of the entire season.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix’s emergence may have been the biggest surprise in the NFL last season. The Broncos took him really early in the 2024 draft and he performed outstandingly well, leading Denver to their first playoff appearance since their 2015 Super Bowl-winning season. Building off his rookie year in hopes of taking down the Chiefs’ AFC West reign will be especially key this season. J.K Dobbins, Evan Engram and Trent Sherfield should help a little bit. Fans will also hope Patrick Surtain II puts together another solid season like in 2024. He won the Defensive Player of the Year last year.

Detroit Lions

It very well may be Super Bowl or bust for the Lions in 2024. The franchise has shown in the last two seasons what it is capable of with back-to-back playoff appearances. The team made it to the NFC Championship Game in 2023 and bowed out of the postseason in the divisional round last year. The team should be able to at least make the playoffs as a wildcard team.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers made the move of the offseason with their acquisition of Parsons from the Cowboys a week before the start of the regular season. The team had a top 10 defense in 2024 and adding Parsons will be the focal point of the defense if he should be able to stay healthy. The other factor is whether Jordan Love can push his development even further. Another solid year from him could put him into the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Houston Texans

The Texans have put together some terrific seasons since C.J. Stroud took over as the team’s starting quarterback. The 2025 season will be an indication of growth and just how far Stroud has come as a major player in the NFL. The team was busy in the offseason, adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Sheldon Rankins, Christian Kirk and Laken Tomlinson in the offseason. DeMeco Ryans will have the honor to try to mesh all of the newcomers together to put a division-championship team on the field. However, the expectations should be a bit bigger than just AFC South winners at this point.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have had the biggest quarterback drama in the offseason. The team signed Daniel Jones, presumably to be the backup for Anthony Richardson, but ended up getting the named the Week 1 starter. Indianapolis also added defensive backs Mekhi Blackmon and Cam Bynum in hopes of trying to lock up some of the top stars that litter the AFC South. Colts fans will hope Jones can revive his career to get the team back to the postseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars getting back to the postseason should be the No. 1 concern for them this season. It’s a whole new regime in the organization with Liam Coen leading the players on the field and James Gladstone running the ship as the general manager. The team traded up to get Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and added several different players to the roster via free agency. Trevor Lawrence will have added pressure to get back to elite status as far as quarterbacking is concerned. He only played in 10 games last season due to injury.

Kansas City Chiefs

Resilience and resolve are something the Chiefs have been built upon for quite a long time. Many pundits believe that their reign over the NFL is over after losing to the Eagles in the Super Bowl in February. However, Kansas City has been great at proving the critics wrong time and time again. Getting to a fourth straight Super Bowl is the goal in 2025 but it gets harder from here. Everyone is a year older, including Travis Kelce who didn’t exactly have a 2024 to write home about. The team added a handful of players in the offseason that should give them some depth but getting in gear for the first week of 2025 may prove to be difficult. Not having Rashee Rice to start the year hurts as well. There are a lot of fans who have written the Chiefs’ dynasty’s obituary. Mahomes isn’t about to go quietly into that good night.

Las Vegas Raiders

The 2025 season brought an immense amount of change to the Raiders. Pete Carroll took over for Antonio Pierce as head coach and the team made Geno Smith their quarterback. Those two moves sparked some hope that the team may do better than 4-13. Additionally, the team added Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick of the draft. Jeanty is expected to add the firepower lost when Josh Jacobs signed with the Green Bay Packers a few seasons ago.

Los Angeles Chargers

Now would be a good time for Justin Herbert to take that leap into becoming a Super Bowl-contending quarterback. Every NFL fan who has had the opportunity to watch Herbert play football knows of his talent. It’s unquestionable. But helping the Chargers get back to at least the AFC Championship has yet to be seen. All it takes is one of two key additions that could prove to be game changers. Though Najee Harris suffered an eye injury in the summer, he could provide some extra help on offense. Keenan Allen’s return will also boost those hopes as well. Los Angeles added Brandon St-Juste and Da’Shawn Hand for some added depth on defense too. If the AFC West throne is up for grabs, the Chargers could certainly find themselves sitting on it once the season is over.

Los Angeles Rams

Could this be the last hurrah for Matthew Stafford? There were questions about his status in training camp before he was ultimately named the Week 1 starter. But his availability won’t be the only question for the Rams. The team added Davante Adams in the offseason but him meshing well with Stafford may not come right away. Jared Verse will take over as the defensive leader after an incredible rookie year. But can he maintain that status in 2025? The Rams have a lot to answer for in 2025.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins underwent some change in the offseason. The team traded veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers and acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick. Tyreek Hill suggested he was going to retire but decided to stick it out and play the 2025 season. A lot more pressure will be on Tua Tagovailoa to not only stay healthy but also lead the team to more than eight wins as the face of the franchise.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were 15-2 last season with Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback but things have shifted going into the 2025 season. J.J. McCarthy will take the role, essentially as a rookie, after he missed the entire 2024 season. Minnesota made key additions to the team with Ryan Kelly, Jonathan Allen, Jeff Okudah and Adam Thielen. The biggest thing to watch, though, will be how NFL ready McCarthy is and whether the Vikings made the right decision to move on from Darnold and go in with the former Michigan standout.

New England Patriots

The Patriots’ offseason got started early when the team decided that one season of Jerod Mayo was enough. The team hired Mike Vrabel as its head coach and the shift started from there. The team added Stefon Diggs, Harold Landry, Carlton Davis and Milton Williams to bolster the team a bit. Drake Maye will be expected to take a big leap from his rookie season in his second year under center for the Patriots.

New Orleans Saints

It’s an entirely new ball game for the Saints. New Orleans hired Kellen Moore as its head coach fresh off of a Super Bowl win with the Eagles. Derek Carr retired due to injury. And then the team drafted Tyler Shough but will use him as a backup for Spencer Rattler. The team has some aging stars as well. Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, Brandin Cooks and Alvin Kamara are all back for the 2025 season. But with uncertainty at quarterback, how many more wins can the team expect? It will be up to Moore and company to come up with a gameplan to win games this season.

New York Giants

The Giants are in an intriguing position going into the 2025 season. They are loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball with Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie Abdul Carter ready to bring the pain. On offense, the team has Russell Wilson to pair with second-year receiver Malik Nabers and Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings. It will be difficult for the Giants to start strong but there’s definitely more of a positive energy around the team than there has been in the past.

New York Jets

It’s a completely new regime for the Jets entering the 2025 season. Aaron Glenn replaced interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich and the team parted ways with Aaron Rodgers. Justin Fields will take the reins from here with a team ready to bust out and surprise the NFL world to start. Garrett Wilson and Quinnen Williams will be expected to put together another solid year should the Jets want to make the playoffs. This year might be their best chance to get back to the postseason than the last two seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles

How do the rich get richer? Let’s add a bruising running back and at least three solid defenders to a Super Bowl-winning team. The Eagles did that with the additions of A.J. Dillon, Adoree Jackson, Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche to the team. Philadelphia also had some luck on its side in the offseason as owners decided against banning the "tush push." Philly is likely to put together another terrific year but there are an ample number of contenders for their championship.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers, somehow, always seem to be in the postseason conversation. The Steelers have made the playoffs 12 times in the Mike Tomlin era and are poised to do it again thanks to their offseason acquisitions. The team made two major trades to bolster both sides of the ball. First was the deal with the Seattle Seahawks that landed them D.K. Metcalf. Then, the team traded for Ramsey in a deal with the Dolphins. After months of waiting, the team also agreed to a deal with Aaron Rodgers. On top of everything else, the Steelers re-signed T.J. Watt to a massive extension. Pittsburgh has gone all out to get its team back to the Promised Land.

San Francisco 49ers

Like most veteran squads, the 49ers have boom-or-bust expectations in 2025. San Francisco gave Brock Purdy a very nice contract for his performance and now he’ll have to prove that he’s worthy of being the franchise quarterback and that he’s more than a game manager. Christian McCaffrey’s health will also be a big factor in how well the 49ers do this season. The team traded Deebo Samuel away which will open the door for Brian Robinson Jr. to shine as the starting running back. San Francisco was 6-11 last season but a healthy roster may have them thinking that they’re division winners.

Seattle Seahawks

It’s a new era at quarterback for the Seahawks. Sam Darnold will take the reins as the starter after a terrific bounce back year with the Vikings. Darnold will have to prove that he’s the real deal and avoid the allegations that he was a complete draft bust. But Seattle isn’t exactly the favorite in the NFC West. The team will not have Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf on the offense, leaving the door open for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to lead the receiving corps. The team also took a flier on Cooper Kupp in hopes he could recreate some kind of semblance of the Offensive Player of the Year season he had in 2021. Seattle is certainly poised for an interesting year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers won the NFC South with a 10-7 record. It was probably too close for a team that has Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as the leaders of the offense. The expectations will continue to grow but being without some of their key players will make the goals harder to reach. Godwin suffered a devastating injury last season and may return as soon as October. Tristan Wirfs might be the best offensive lineman in the division but he’s starting the year on the PUP list too. Tampa Bay will have a lot of obstacles to overcome.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans made the franchise-altering decision to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Ward’s timeline was quickly moved up after Will Levis suffered a season-ending injury. Tennessee added Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson as weapons for Ward. The Titans were the NFL’s worst team in 2024 – things can only go up from here.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders appear poised for a big leap in 2025. Jayden Daniels is back for his sophomore season and has a team with legitimate talent around him. Washington re-signed Terry McLaurin but that was far from the only move they made. They welcomed Deebo Samuel to the team via trade with the San Francisco 49ers and Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans. The team dished out contracts to Von Miller, Jonathan Jones and Javon Kinlaw, George Fant as well. Aside from the Commanders being poised to move to D.C. in about five years, Washington gearing up for a major postseason run is a major storyline to start the 2025 season.